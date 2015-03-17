Community Taps Highway Marketing as Sales Rep

Community has tapped Highway Marketing as its sales representative. Highway Marketing is a professional manufacturers’ representative firm with a 20-year history of supporting the installed sound and video marketplace in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The firm’s marketing and technical staff possess a broad range of sales and engineering skills to service the needs of integrators, design firms, and end users.

Highway Marketing President Scott Baker (right) and Jeff Ballow, Sales Manager (left).

While Highway Marketing makes good use of contemporary marketing tools, including social media and a recently updated website, the firm believes strongly in the “old school mentality” of building relationships with integrators, design firms, and end users in its territory. To service this base, Highway Marketing provides on-site training programs and product demos, sales support for dealers, and experienced in-house tech support.

President Scott Baker emphasized the importance of a constant presence in the field including regular business meetings with integrators and consultants. He commented, “Community is a great addition to our line. Its products, technical support and management team are a great fit with our company and I’m excited about building Community’s brand and sales in our territory.”