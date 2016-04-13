Columbia Fireflies Prepare For 2016 Season With Daktronics Displays

Columbia Professional Baseball and the Columbia Fireflies are preparing for the 2016 baseball season by partnering with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, for LED video displays at their new home, Spirit Communications Park, in Columbia, South Carolina. Installed in February, the new main video display in left field and two ribbon displays along the seating fascia are ready to entertain baseball fans when the park opens in April.

Spirit Communications Park

“Minor League Baseball is all about the fan experience, and having the right video displays is a key component to enhance our in-game presentation,” said John Katz, Columbia Fireflies team President. “Our HD displays give our fans the opportunity to check the replays, the great creative content and all the between innings festivities. This immersive experience will keep our fans entertained and engaged at every event at Spirit Communications Park.”

The main video display in left field features a 15HD pixel layout and measures more than 25 feet high by 50 feet wide. It is capable of variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple smaller windows to show a wide variety of content at one time, including live video, instant replays, scoring information, game statistics, graphics and animations and sponsorship messages.

Two ribbon displays are installed along the seating fascia in the stadium to provide supplemental content to the main display as well as the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. Each display measures roughly 3.5 feet high by 50 feet in length and each features a 15HD pixel layout.

These displays feature industry-leading environmental protection and provide excellent image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility for a view from any seat in the park.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this new stadium construction for the Columbia Fireflies to bring video displays and additional capabilities to their game-day presentation,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. “These displays will bring added excitement to the fans as they come to watch the Fireflies play ball this summer.”