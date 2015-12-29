Colonel Tom Touring's Use of Lightware Products

Colonel Tom Touring uses Lightware matrix switchers and DVI to fiber converter packages for an array of clients. Lightware USA is the US distributor of AV products manufactured by Lightware Visual Engineering in Budapest, Hungary.

“We’ve been using Lightware routers for several years,” said Barry Otto, Colonel Tom Touring COO. “We have found them to be very reliable and easy to use. They also interface well with our Spyder X20 systems, d3 4x4pros and other control software.”

The company’s inventory includes Lightware MX16x16DVI-Plus and MX8x8DVI-HDCP-Pro matrix switchers, MX-FR17 17x17 digital crosspoint router frames plus Lightware DVI-OPT-TX220 and RX220 DVI to fiber transmitters and receivers. The routers are typically deployed in media server racks for signal distribution and as redundant systems.

Colonel Tom Touring provided an MX16x16 matrix switcher, working with d3 media servers, to Ed Sheeran’s video-intensive world tour. An MX8x8 matrix switcher is on the road with Josh Groban’s current tour and a matrix switcher accompanied Florence & the Machine’s recently-wrapped tour. Colonel Tom Touring also used Lightware DVI to fiber transmitters and receivers for these tours.

Colonel Tom Touring used a Lightware MX8x8 matrix switcher and DVI to fiber converter package for the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2015 introThe company used a Lightware MX8x8 matrix switcher and DVI to fiber converter package for the University of Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness 2015 intro. The intro integrated archival clips, graphics and animations to generate excitement among fans as the men’s college basketball season got underway.“We’re also specking Lightware gear for a large installation at an entertainment venue,” Otto said. “Lightware equipment isn’t just for touring: It’s a plus for any permanent installation. The ability to change media from DVI to fiber in the router without using additional gear is a big advantage.”

