Clockaudio Announces Manufacturer Partnership with Audinate

Clockaudio has announced a strategic manufacturer partnership with Audinate to integrates Dante protocol in its CDT-100 Transporter. As one of Audinate’s manufacturer partners, Clockaudio and its CDT-100 Transporter will be on the “Wall of Fame” display on a large wall in the Audinate Booth #827 at InfoComm 2015. The wall will showcase Dante-enabled devices across the spectrum. Clockaudio is proud to have its CDT-100 Transporter as part of this de facto standard in audio networking display.

In response to the need to streamline data and power cables for boardrooms, conference rooms, and video conference rooms, the CDT-100 reduces cabling requirements from multiple and individual microphones from the conference table to the AV cabinet.

This advanced professional Dante communication product combines audio and control transport using network based Dante protocol. By taking advantage of the Dante technology and based on the high performance and pre-configurable hardware platform, this product transfers audio and control signals via widely used ethernet for perfect sound quality.