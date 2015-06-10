The What: The Clearwater PTZPC is a completely new way to outfit your visual communications space. By uniting the award-winning Compass camera with the latest Intel fifth generation i5 PC, VDO360 has solved one of the most vexing issues facing communications space design: Where and how to run the cabling.The What Else: The Clearwater PTZPC turns the camera and computer into one single unit—no more worrying about USB cables. This device is not only smaller than most USB PTZ cameras, it’s priced less than most of them as well. The Clearwater System consists of a custom designed Compass camera integrated directly to a fully configured Intel fifth generation i5 PC and mount. Included is VDO360’s new Bluetooth speakerphone, "The Crystal," one of the new Flare IR preset recall buttons, a wireless keyboard and mouse, and the IR remote for camera control. With the use of WiDi (Wireless Display) capabilities, the Clearwater system can be configured to be completely wireless, with the exception of power to the PTZPC.