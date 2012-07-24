BrightSign Bolsters Remote Management Capabilities

BrightSign, LLC revealed that BrightSign Network now offers unique web-based interface capabilities, further simplifying the process of remote content management.

BrightSign Network Web UI is the latest addition to BrightSign Network, the company’s affordable and scalable subscription-based hosted service. According to the company, BrightSign Network provides the complete infrastructure to serve and support an entire digital signage network, and the ability to now remotely manage content via a Web UI offers users even greater flexibility to manage a network from virtually anywhere.

“Our users rely heavily on BrightSign Network, as it allows them to offload much of their digital signage network management,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “The Web UI takes that convenience to new heights, making remote content delivery to one or multiple units a breeze.”