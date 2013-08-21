Crown Audio Appoints Craig Lambrecht as Business Segment Manager

Craig Lambrecht has been appointed by Harman’s Crown Audio as business segment manager, Commercial Audio and Portable PA.



In this role Lambrecht will oversee Crown’s commercial audio and portable PA business, including product development, marketing and sales. He will report to Marc Kellom, senior director of Engineering and Marketing for Crown.

Before joining Crown Lambrecht was a senior consultant at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He also previously served as the director of operations at software consulting firm Olim, LLC and held managerial positions at other IT, legal and financial firms.

Commenting on Lambrecht’s appointment, Kellom said, “Craig brings a strong set of managerial and technical skills from industries outside of the professional audio realm. His keen understanding of IT and business makes him uniquely equipped to lead these important segments going forward.”

“I was attracted to Crown for their reputation as the worldwide leader in amplifiers. I’m excited about the opportunity to grow the commercial audio segment with new products that leverage our core technologies in markets that have not yet had the ability to deploy high performance audio system,” added Lambrecht.