Clear Channel Chosen for Digital Media in Toronto Airport

- City Centre Terminal Corp. (CCTC) awarded Clear Channel Outdoor Company Canada (CCOC) a 10-year contract to provide a comprehensive advertising program boasting the latest in immersive and experiential digital media technologies for Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s (BBTCA) passenger terminal. The BBTCA contract is effective September 1, 2014 and with Toronto Pearson, Vancouver International and Canadian Regional Airports already in its portfolio, CCOC is in the unique position to help brands reach nearly two-thirds of passenger volume travelling annually through Canadian airports.
- “Clear Channel Outdoor global airports experience will bring a new level of sophistication to the passenger terminal experience,” said Michael Deluce, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, City Centre Terminal Corp. “This includes advertising and traveler amenities, while enhancing terminal revenue.”
- The new partnership and digital makeover at the BBTCA terminal includes the latest in display and interactive technologies to make travel more enjoyable for passengers while providing local, regional and global advertisers with an interactive media platform to better promote their products and services.
- “Our plan includes introducing modern conveniences for passengers and energy conscious designs and digital media concepts that render advertisers critical audience engagement opportunities while delivering a vital revenue stream to the airport terminal,” says Toby Sturek, executive vice president, specialty businesses, Clear Channel Outdoor-North America.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Company Canada will install five large-format digital displays throughout the airport terminal, allowing brands to connect with passengers. Interactive advertiser displays will be encouraged capitalizing on passenger dwell time and creating engagement opportunities for marketers.
- The BBTCA terminal represents Clear Channel Outdoor Company Canada’s second major expansion this year. Earlier in 2014, the company acquired the rights to advertising media at Toronto’s Union Station, which serves over 65 million commuters annually.