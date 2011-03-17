Christie Launches LWU505 Digital Projector

Christie launched its new Christie LWU505 (WUXGA 1920 x 1200 native resolution) digital projector at the 2011 Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) tradeshow in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The LWU505 targets educational facilities, corporations, government agencies and houses of worship that require a high brightness widescreen LCD projector at 5000 ANSI lumens.

Suitable for small to large meeting and multi-use rooms, small auditoriums, and training and conference rooms, the Christie LWU505 presents full HD in a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2000:1 contrast ratio, and 10-bit image processing for grayscale rendering and artifact-free images. The motorized lens shift and zoom lens give customers the ability to fine-tune images for optimal viewing, while its mechanical lens shutter instantly blocks all light.

“The WUXGA resolution is designed for HD video and high resolution data for use with personal computers, laptops, and the newest touch and tablet technologies. Capable of displaying full 1080P or higher resolution WUXGA formats,” said Frank Anzures, Christie Business Products product manager.

The LWU505 also features 3D Keystone technology – a four-corner geometry correction tool for flawless image alignment on flat or simple curved screen projection.

“With 3D Keystone technology, users have more flexibility in projector placement without sacrificing image quality,” Anzures continued. “Each corner independently adjusts to compensate for any keystone distortion caused by the projector’s placement.

For More Information: www.christiedigital.com.