HARMAN And Martin Professional Share Center Stage At Pro Light & Sound

Underscoring the synergies fundamental to HARMAN Professional’s acquisition of Martin Professional earlier this year, both organizations will cooperate at Pro Light & Sound to provide customers and channel partners with insight of what lies ahead. Aside from featuring one another’s technology on their respective stands, HARMAN and Martin Professional — now the anchor brand of HARMAN Professional Division’s Lighting Strategic BU — will collaborate on a series of marketing, training and customer events over the course of the show.

In addition to its range of audio technologies from AKG, BSS Audio, Crown, dbx, JBL, Lexicon, Soundcraft and Studer, HARMAN’s Professional Division will also feature a large Martin Professional LED video wall and stage lighting display at Stand F32 in Hall 8. Martin Professional — located at Stand A93 in Hall 9 — will debut its ground-breaking RUSH Series, a full range of cost-effective, high-performing, entry-level systems and also feature a variety of audio technologies from HARMAN Professional brands including a PA system including AKG wireless mics, JBL install speakers and a Soundcraft Si Performer digital mixing console for audio and lighting.

“Customers and channel partners expect HARMAN to be at the vanguard of innovation and system integration for professional-grade audio — and now also lighting — systems,” said Scott Robbins, Executive Vice President of Global Sales of HARMAN’s Professional Division. “The combined impact of HARMAN and Martin at this show is an indicator of the synergies between these technologies and an insight into some of the opportunities they offer for the future.”