Shure Enables ULX-D Receiver Discovery, Patching from Yamaha Consoles

- As of June 2013 it will become possible to perform discovery and patching operations for Shure ULX-D digital wireless system receivers such as the ULXD4D and ULXD4Q from Yamaha CL series consoles via a Dante network.
- Shure and Yamaha have been working together to provide users with more advanced, integrated control capabilities. With CL series firmware version 1.6 and ULX-D firmware version 1.3 releases in June 2013, it will be possible to control discovery and patching for Shure ULXD4D and ULXD4Q receivers directly from CL console touch panel displays, without the need for the Dante Controller PC software that is currently required.
- Kazunori Kobayashi, general manager of the Yamaha Pro Audio division, said: "our collaboration with Shure, the industry's leading microphone manufacturer, has resulted in Dante network communication between ULX-D digital wireless system components and CL series consoles that will give our users a significantly enhanced working environment with direct, efficient control. Expect more innovation from both Shure and Yamaha in the future."
- Sandy LaMantia, president and CEO of Shure, said, "Yamaha has set the world standard for mixing consoles. They have been an industry leader in professional audio for decades, and both of our companies share a strong commitment to providing our customers with high-quality products. Our collaboration on the interoperability of the Shure ULX-D wireless system with Yamaha's CL series consoles is a perfect example of this."
- The upcoming firmware releases go beyond simply providing Dante connectivity from system input to output, offering improved operability as well. Both Shure and Yamaha are committed to continued advancement in the field of network audio control and convenience, offering innovative features and a superior audio experience for our professional customers.