Lightware U.S.A. Releases DVI Matrix Switchers with Built-in Power Supplies

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor of Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering productions, will begin shipping its latest DVI matrix switchers, the Lightware Plus line, this month. The new MX9x9DVI-Plus, MX12x12DVI-Plus and MX16x16DVI-Plus feature a built-in power supply for the first time.



“With built-in power supplies, the Lightware Plus matrix switchers offer an all-in-one solution to customers who don’t have space for rack-mounted power supplies. That means added convenience for rental and staging markets as well as permanent installations,” said Blake Dudash in sales and marketing.

Lightware Plus was developed in response to customer requests for such a feature, he reports. “The new Lightware Plus line provides more options to help them meet their needs,” Dudash said.

Routing up to 16x16 DVI 1.0 signals, the matrix switchers have a 7-inch depth, 4 RU-high body and low fan noise, which make them useful for many space- and noise-sensitive applications. The frames incorporate Lightware’s Advanced EDID Management function, which enables users to emulate any EDID on the switcher’s inputs independently, read out and store any attached monitor’s EDID in 100 internal memory locations, and upload and download EDID files using Remote Control software. The crosspoint switcher can be controlled through a 9-pole D-sub connector via RS-232 or RS-422 protocol and IP-based Ethernet connection, including web access through a Neutrik EtherCON connection ensuring a robust connection at all times.

With 1920x1200 or 2048x1080 maximal resolution, the Lightware Plus matrix switchers offer no switching latency (zero frame delay) and can route HDMI 1.3 signals (with embedded audio) without HDCP. They feature gold-plated PCB boards and connectors, front panel buttons control, a built-in website and Vista Spyder and Barco Encore compatibility.