SI Reveals FlexGlass Rear-Projection Screen Material

Screen Innovations (SI) recently began shipping its FlexGlass flexible rear-projection screen material, designed to resolve size, space, and shipping concerns, as well as to deliver image quality for commercial applications.



FlexGlass is a new rear projection screen material that offers all of the benefits of the best rigid optical panels with the added benefit of custom and curve capabilities that can only be achieved with a flexible screen material. Delivering edge-blend capability, zero hotspot, almost infinite viewing angles, and the ability to be rolled on a 2-foot core to significantly reduce freight and jobsite handling issues, FlexGlass is an ideal choice for multiple-projector, edge blending, and short throw projector applications, the company says.

“FlexGlass is an absolutely amazing product,” said Richard Cope, CEO of NanoLumens. “Not only does it give us the uniformity, contrast, and viewing angles that we need, but its ability to be rolled on a 2-foot core allows us to get it into places where other screens simply cannot go.”

“FlexGlass offers a very wide viewing angle and good contrast that’s excellent for rear-projected edge-blending because of its very high half-gain angle, low absolute gain and darker tint. It’s semi-rigid, which allows FlexGlass to be rolled in long seamless sheets onto 2-foot cores, doing away with the logistical problems often associated with getting rigid glass or Plexiglas sheets into buildings, upper stories, elevators and small doorways,” said Rajeev Surati, chairman, president and founder of Scalable Display Technologies. “Being semi-rigid also means FlexGlass can be used in curved configurations, as one of our customers has done for a large cylindrical cave configuration. Being lightweight, it’s truly portable, which is another plus. In fact, we use FlexGlass for a 20-foot by 6-foot display provided to our partners who use it to show off their large visualizations at tradeshows and other events.”