Christie’s Projection Partnership with Toronto International Film Festival

Christie is the official projection partner for the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival in September. With this partnership, more than 99 percent of all Festival entries are screened digitally, with an increasing number in 4K.

4K projection technology at TIFF Bell Lightbox

The Toronto International Film Festival screens close to 400 films from 60+ countries, from blockbusters to small independents and documentaries at every level, with nearly half the films making their world premiere.

“Christie’s digital cinema projectors were among the first to be used at the Festival,” said Diane Cappelletto, TIFF’s director of technical production services. “As Digital Projection Partner, Christie continues to increase its 4K presence.”

A variety of Christie technologies will be used throughout the Festival venues, including the Christie Solaria Series 4K and 2K DLP Cinema projectors, the Christie HD10K-M projector with dual HD-SDI input module, and six Christie CineIPM 2K digital cinema image processors. Reflecting the Festival’s move to 4K-resolution screenings, Christie’s sponsorship features 4K projections at Roy Thomson Hall, Ryerson Theatre, The Elgin Theatre’s Visa Screening Room, and Princess of Wales Theatre. Christie’s 4K projection technology is also installed at TIFF Bell Lightbox.