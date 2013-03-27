RelampIt Supports Local Environmental Association

On March 12, RelampIt sponsored an awards breakfast hosted by the Seatuck Sustainability Business Council.

The Seatuck Sustainability Business Council’s mission is to provide a forum for Long Island businesses to collaborate and promote best practices in sustainability. This awards breakfast highlighted a local business whose commitment to sustainability is both cutting edge and deep rooted in the company culture and which can be a model for other Long Island businesses. CA Technologies (Computer Associates) was honored with this year’s Seatuck Sustainability Business Council Leadership Award.

In addition to the award presentation, there was a panel discussion about the “Who, What and Why of Sustainability in Business” with expert panelists from well known local companies: North Shore LIJ Health Systems, TD Bank and The Estee Lauder Companies.

RelampIt’s Gina Sansivero was present at the event, where RelampIt set-up a tabletop exhibit of products and services. She believes, “this is a perfect venue for RelampIt to showcase our services to the local community. It is a group of like-minded professionals from a variety of industries who share a passion about conservation and responsible business practices.”

RelampIt provides re-lamping services for the projection display industry. RelampIt has developed a process that allows projection lamps to be reclaimed and re-newed at a reduced cost without compromising lifetime or performance. RelampIt also offers a no charge projector lamp recycling service. The RelampIt Projector Lamp Recycling Center focuses on reducing waste and environmental contamination from the lamps found in projectors.