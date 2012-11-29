High Resolution Systems Releases UDC 4.0

High Resolution Systems has announced the release of UDC 4.0, the latest upgrade for its software-based Universal Device Controller. The new release includes a number of new features and follows the debut of the UDC Software Membership Program, a licensing approach for integrators and resellers.

“In part, UDC 4.0 has been driven by our new membership program, which provides updates and support at a low cost of entry to the pro AV control market,” said Partner and Applications Engineer Drew Taylor. “UDC 4.0 is available now, free of charge, to current customers and is included as part of the UDC Software Membership Program.”

The new release offers a Software Developer Kit (SDK) for the first time. “Almost all configuration of the system is in the user interface, but now the ability is there to program advanced response handling designed for two-way communication and handling feedback from devices,” said Taylor. The SDK requires basic programming knowledge, which can be acquired via High Resolution Systems’ software courses.



An all-new Custom Command Sets window supports users building ASCII and HEX command sets using protocols like UDP, TCP, Telnet, HTTP and RS232. “We’ve had a custom command sets function in the past but it only handled very basic needs,” Taylor said. “Now the function is supported in a new and powerful GUI, which enables users to interact with devices, like a projector or monitor, that are not in the regular system of command sets. This feature really supports integrators who can now quickly go into the software and add a device they’ve just installed on a job site.”

A redesigned Logic Screen permits UDC users to check the state of variables, execute macros and perform other functions through an interface for writing If Else statements. The screen now has a cleaner look and features a Help document as well as enhanced capabilities.