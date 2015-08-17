Christie Provides Public Library Touch Screen

Christie LCD flat panels and Christie Interactivity Kit are being used at the Cleveland Digital Public Library. The library wanted to promote its digital collection, which was limited to online viewing through the Digital Gallery, and realized it could highlight its collections on an interactive video wall and bring the material to life.

The multi-touch screen at the Cleveland Digital Public Library.

The library chose Christie LCD panels, installed in a 4 by 1 design, to provide a 36 square foot digital canvas installed by AVI-SPL.

“A video wall in itself is not unique, but the additional facet of multi-touch capability through the Interactivity Kit allows visitors to manipulate our collections in a new way, to play with them, to encounter the materials using a different set of senses beyond the visual,” said Ewing. “The images are larger; the maps are much more dramatic and easier to see with the Christie flat panels. Visitors get a more ‘real,’ more memorable impression of what we’re doing and this makes it easier for people to discover Cleveland and its history.”