Christie Projection Mapping Helps Create A Holiday Window Exhibits

Christie has partnered with Barneys New York to create a holiday window display on New York City’s Madison Avenue. Christie’s digital lighting effects were mapped to a Dale Chihuly glass sculpture entitled “Winter Brilliance” and the choreographed projection of light creates the illusion of ice, snow, and moonlight, adding a fluid and kinetic quality to the sculpture. The lighting cycle starts with pure white before moving into a sequence of snow flurries, ending in fiery display of red and yellow light projected onto the 700 hand-blown glass “Icicle” elements. The scene is an interpretation of fire and ice, relating to the heating and cooling of the glass making process. The choreographed projection is accompanied by a modern adaptation of a score by Claude Debussy, one of Chihuly’s favorite composers.

Christie is also present in a second holiday window display at Barneys, “Arctic Chase,” sponsored by Lexus, that features penguins perched atop miniature cars navigating a winding winter road. An animated short film by Invisible Light Network entitled “Stay Cool” is shown on a video wall composed of 2X4 Christie FHD461-X flat panels. A third window display features slowly evolving ice castles, while a fourth display treats pedestrians to live ice carving demonstrations. The holiday windows will be on view at Barneys New York flagship store through January 3, 2016.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have a partner in Christie,” said Dennis Freedman, creative director, Barneys New York. “In addition to their high-performance technologies, Christie brought a lot value and expertise from the conceptual and creative perspective, and it has worked out to be an incredible collaboration. To watch how they work to create the content and the effects was extraordinary.”