Christie New Projectors at NAB

- Christie has released details on its laser projection system platform and products.
- Anchored by the Christie Freedom laser illumination system, the Christie Solaria CP42LH (Cinema), Christie D4K60LH (ProVenue) and Christie Mirage 4KLH (Immersive Environments) models are now available for purchase, having been field proven with in 2014 and 2015 in both publicly-announced and non-disclosed installations.
- The Christie laser projection system used in all models is based on a scalable laser light source with a choice of projection heads and a fiber cable that connects the laser light source with the projection head. The complete laser projection system is engineered to produce high brightness levels and color utilizing a high bit depth 4K resolution imaging engine.
- The Christie Freedom laser illumination system’s modularity allows for 5000 lumen increments output per module in a rack-mounted array of modules. The Laser Module consists of multiple RGB lasers, a cooling system and a fiber connection, which allows each module to be self-contained; therefore providing modular redundancy to the Christie Freedom laser illumination system.
- Christie is supplying three projection heads with its laser systems, tuned for specific customer/market needs:
- The DCI compliant Cinema projection head (Christie Solaria CP42LH – capable of up to 48Hz).
- The ProVenue 60Hz model (Christie D4K60LH – capable of up to 60Hz).
- The Immersive 120Hz head (Christie Mirage 4KLH – the only laser system capable of up to 4K resolution at 120Hz in a single projector).
- All of Christie’s projection heads and Christie Freedom laser illumination systems are available for purchase through Christie or its authorized partners.
