Christie New HS Series Phosphor Projectors

Christie's HS Series is the newest addition to their 1DLP laser phosphor projectors. It has “BoldColor Technology”and a 3X color wheel speed. The Christie D12HD-HS and Christie D12WU-HS deliver HD and WUXGA resolution in a chassis that is reportedly the quietest 10,000+ lumens laser phosphor projector on the market.



The new Christie D12HD-HS and WU-HS are capable of 360-degree orientation and portrait mode with color matching and advanced blending, warping and stacking software built in

It was created for rental stagers, corporations, hotels, public spaces, and entertainment venues and is capable of 360-degree orientation and portrait mode with color matching and advanced blending, warping and stacking software built in. The Christie HS Series also offers a full (six) lens suite covering 0.84:1 up to 7.2:1, 3GSDI and DVI-D loop through connections so signals can be daisy chained without external boxes, and optional fog filters.

“Christie is excited to be offering the world’s brightest 1DLP laser phosphor projector,” said Curtis Lingard, product manager, Christie. “Featuring Christie BoldColor Technology, we are able to achieve colors never seen before on a 1DLP projector. The silent and low-profile design allows the HS Series projectors to work unnoticed while everyone’s attention is exactly where you want it - on the stunning images.”

Christie HS Series at a glance:

