Hitachi Introduces Three New Collegiate Series 3LCD Projectors

The What: Hitachi is introducing three new additions to its Collegiate Series 3LCD projectors: the CP-WX4022WN, CP-X4022WN and CP-X5022WN.

These new models offer high brightness, energy efficiency and advanced connectivity, making them ideal for large classrooms, lecture halls and auditoriums.



The What Else: The CP-WX4022WN provides a brightness of 4,000 lumens with WXGA resolution. The CP-X4022WN features a brightness of 4,000 lumens and XGA resolution, while the CP-X5022WN offers 5,000 lumens brightness and XGA resolution. All three projectors offer network compatibility via wired or wireless connection (wireless connection is available with the optional USBWL11N wireless adapter) and can be remotely controlled via a local area network (LAN).

The CP-WX4022WN, CP-X4022WN and CP-X5022WN are equipped with Hitachi’s exclusive Eco Mode and ImageCare energy-saving technology that combines optimal picture performance with maximum energy savings by decreasing energy usage, improving contrast ratio and lengthening lamp life. They provide up to a 3000:1 contrast ratio for vivid colors, bold graphics, and crisp text.

The new Collegiate Series projectors offer DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Simulation Mode, which reproduces images with an advanced grayscale level. This mode is ideal for viewing grayscale medical images, X-rays, and for training and educational purposes.

The projectors’ Perfect Fit 2 feature enables the user to adjust the image’s individual corners and sides independent of one another. Perfect Fit 2 also provides vertical and horizontal digital correction of either barrel or pin cushion distortions. This feature helps correct geometric and complicated distortions. Perfect Fit 2 projects images to correctly fit the screen quickly and easily. Also available is horizontal and vertical lens shift, which eases installation.