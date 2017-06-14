Christie Launches Terra Line of SDVoE-Compatible Products

The What: Christie (booth 2553) launched Christie Terra, a lineup of new products designed to help customers leverage the benefits of the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) Alliance, which offers a standardized approach to maximize the scale, scope, and user experience of AV-over-IP system architecture and performance. Comprising an expanding lineup of transmitters, receivers, and control hardware and software, Christie Terra solutions enable the design and integration of SDVoE-compliant systems that are simple, flexible, highly-scalable and affordable.

The What Else: As part of a Terra solution, the Christie Terra Transmitter processes audiovisual sources and control signals and transports uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artifact-free content over 10G Ethernet networks. The Christie Terra Receiver accepts the audiovisual data and control from the 10G Ethernet network and supplies it to displays or other AV devices. The Christie Terra Controller provides complete operational control and management for the streamlined installation, configuration, programming, and upgrading of Christie Terra systems.

“Christie has broad experience with image processing and AV-over-IP applications which makes it well positioned to produce products and solutions that provide superior quality and higher performance than traditional AV system designs,” said Clark Williams, executive vice president, content management and processing, Christie. “With an established, respected, and trusted history supplying and supporting various high-end applications with performance-driven display technologies, advanced processing, warping, media playback, and network-distributed systems to a variety of markets, we are proud to deliver Christie Terra as a new SDVoE-compliant solution. With this product introduction, Christie marks the beginning of an entirely new way of working that streamlines, enhances, and improves AV distribution, processing, and management in ways that have never before been possible.”

Christie Terra offers zero-frame latency, for natural, real-time monitoring, communication and collaboration among users as well as simultaneous response and control of all networked devices. It maintains 4:4:4 quality from source to display, resulting in artifact-free, fluid, and natural content. Broad video resolution support up to 4K at 60Hz allows AV systems to support a full range of resolutions including 4K formats, and the system is compatible with control including video, audio, RS-232, IR control, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB.

Terra is designed with scalability in mind: using off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet components, SDVoE systems are expandable, providing a flexible system architecture. It also features high-quality processing for video wall magnification and multi-viewer applications, and easy management of EDID and HDCP across the entire system to ensure adaptability across multiple sources and displays.

Christie offers complete end-to-end solutions comprising display, processing, and presentation technologies that deliver reliable and powerful AV systems.

“We’re excited that Christie took a leading position as a founder in the SDVoE Alliance,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The Christie Terra products contribute to a growing ecosystem of hardware, software, and infrastructure components that are available from SDVoE Alliances members. SDVoE was created to enable the AV industry to take advantage of 10G Ethernet hardware to move video with flawless quality and zero latency. The addition of Christie Terra to the SDVoE platform enables the development of a whole new class of applications that are just now coming to market.”

The Bottom Line: Built on standardized SDVoE technology, Christie Terra solutions support video formats up to 4K at 60Hz, and transport and process uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artifact-free video over affordable 10G Ethernet components.