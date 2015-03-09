Christie Launches Boxer 4K30 Projector

Christie launched the Boxer 4K30 projector last month at ISE 2015. The company notes it has a "combination of the most lumens, the most pixels, and 3DLP quality combined with the smallest, lightest, yet most rugged design available in its class."
Boxer 4K30 projector
The first offering from the new Boxer Series, the Boxer 4K30 hits the target every time while setting a new industry benchmark for rental staging and fixed installation applications including concerts, amusement parks, projection mapping projects, museums, planetariums, and more.
- The Boxer 4K30 has six 450W mercury lamps delivering 30,000 center lumens. At a pre-launch event, held in November with rental stagers at Christie’s Canadian facility, former undisputed heavyweight boxing legend Lennox Lewis was part of the festivities and the boxing legend will continue to champion Boxer Series. Already a global hit with more than 200 units sold worldwide, the Boxer 4K30 delivers, pound for pound, the ultimate combination of power, brightness, performance and durability.
- Weighing less than 150 pounds (68 kilograms), the Boxer 4K30 can be carried by two individuals and is built to deliver undisputed performance for any rental/staging fleet or permanent installation. With built-in Christie Twist, images can be blended and warped from multiple projectors onto curved or irregular surfaces without requiring an external solution. Housed in two three-lamp cartridges, the six long-life mercury lamp modules are easy to handle, maintain, and change and stock, which means a better return on investment and less consumables.
- Users can monitor the lamp hours and serial numbers through Near Field Communication (NFC) with each lamp – simplifying the effort required to track lamp-life and the ability to make fast changeovers so the show goes on. Boxer’s Christie TruLife electronics package is equally at home supporting the most demanding high bit depth, high frame rate, native 4K signals as well as seamlessly supporting HD signals, with on-board upscaling making it a simple task to fit it into existing HD workflows.
- “The brightness-to-size and brightness-to-weight ratios of the Boxer 4K30 is second-to-none in this lumen level of projector. This translates to not only the lightest projector at 30,000 lumens, but also reduced shipping costs and on-site handling,” said Mike Garrido, senior product manager, Christie. “This Boxer 4K30 and the Boxer Series is about our customers winning more bids, winning more repeat business, earning more money per project and satisfying the needs of the most demanding clients. Boxer is optimized to provide an unprecedented user experience and everything from ease of use to lumens to durability to shipping size to weight has been taken into account.”
- “At the pre-launch event, everyone was very impressed with Boxer not only for delivering so much brightness in such a small, quiet package, but also for the fact that Boxer was loaded with exciting new features that make it very easy to use. For example, you can monitor lamp life levels using your smartphone and the projector even comes with its very own built-in toolbox,” said Jeevan Vivegananthan, senior director of engineering, Christie. “In developing Boxer, we spent a lot of time with our customers around the world observing their needs and combined with Christie’s own substantive expertise and experience in the field, reflected that in the design. We witnessed a definite user-affinity with Boxer that we’re confident will continue to grow.
- “With the Boxer 4K30 and the entire Boxer Series, the omnidirectional orientation capability means greater installation and placement flexibility. No matter where you place the Boxer projectors and whether the projector points up or down at any angle, the image maintains its integrity and uniformity throughout the performance or presentation."
- Christie Boxer Series is equipped with full connectivity including 3G-SDI, HDBaseT, Display Port, DVI-I, HDMI, VGA, and 5 BNC, plus a color LCD preview panel readout, and a complete lens suite.