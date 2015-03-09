Christie Launches Boxer 4K30 Projector

Christie launched the Boxer 4K30 projector last month at ISE 2015. The company notes it has a "combination of the most lumens, the most pixels, and 3DLP quality combined with the smallest, lightest, yet most rugged design available in its class."

Boxer 4K30 projector

The first offering from the new Boxer Series, the Boxer 4K30 hits the target every time while setting a new industry benchmark for rental staging and fixed installation applications including concerts, amusement parks, projection mapping projects, museums, planetariums, and more.