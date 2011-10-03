BitWise Adds BC1 Automation Controller

BitWise Controls has released the BC1 Automation Controller.
- The BC1 Automation Controller.
- Featuring expanded hardware interfaces and powerful new automation features, the BC1 can be the primary controller for any installation, and can co-exist with additional BC1 and BC4 controllers. The BC1 combines the power and flexibility of user scripting with the simplicity of drag and drop programming.
- The BC1 Automation Controller features:
- *8-routed, adjustable IR ports
- *On-board IR library and learner
- *4-RS232 ports
- *4- SPDT Relays
- *4-General Purpose IO ports
- *Multiple simultaneous TCP client connections
- *Powerful scheduling and automation functionality
- *Remotely triggered events via Voice & SMS Text