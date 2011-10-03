Topics

BitWise Adds BC1 Automation Controller

BitWise Controls has released the BC1 Automation Controller.

  • The BC1 Automation Controller.
  • Featuring expanded hardware interfaces and powerful new automation features, the BC1 can be the primary controller for any installation, and can co-exist with additional BC1 and BC4 controllers. The BC1 combines the power and flexibility of user scripting with the simplicity of drag and drop programming.
  • The BC1 Automation Controller features:
  • *8-routed, adjustable IR ports
  • *On-board IR library and learner
  • *4-RS232 ports
  • *4- SPDT Relays
  • *4-General Purpose IO ports
  • *Multiple simultaneous TCP client connections
  • *Powerful scheduling and automation functionality
  • *Remotely triggered events via Voice & SMS Text