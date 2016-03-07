Christie Expands Velvet Family With Apex Series LED Tiles

The What: Christie has launched its Christie Velvet Apex series of LED tiles featuring 1.2 and 1.6 millimeter pixel pitches.

The What Else: Part of the Christie Velvet family, the Apex series is designed for 24/7 viewing applications, such as command and control rooms, and high security surveillance monitoring. The Apex series are also suitable for corporate lobbies, museums, large-scale experiences, as well as indoor advertising and high-end retail applications.

Designed for uniformity and performance components, each Christie Velvet component is system level certified and tested to meet safety and environmental requirements.

The Apex Series offers increased flexibility with a slim design, front-serviceability, 16 x 9 aspect ratio, native HD and UHD resolutions, and micro adjustments.

“Our design also includes the Macroblock Hawkeye Solution Platform for long term image uniformity, quality, and performance,” said Nick Fazio, product manager, Christie.

The Apex Intelligent Module adds features that make modules plug-and-play, reducing downtime and reconfiguration requirements.

The Bottom Line: Apex Series ships in April 2016 with a three-year parts and labor warranty along with Christieąs industry-leading customer service and post warranty options.