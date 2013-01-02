StrandVision Extends Basic Subscription Package

- StrandVision is now extending its basic signage subscription package. From now onwards, customers will get 24/7 playback hours instead of the previous weekly 80 hours.
- Mike Strand, owner of StrandVision, revealed the news during an interview where he explained the new service in brief. “Generally, we used to provide services to the companies that follow a 10 to 5 schedule or similar timing. Then we decided that business owners working more than this regular timing should also get benefit using our digital signage software. Thus, we have decided to start the service as soon as possible.”
- Subscribers to the basic package services will gain access to the content management portal of the company. Business administrators can also use the system to monitor the signage tool, use reports and operate other tools.
- The Managing Director of StrandVision said, “The project is almost ready and we are planning to start it shortly. We have included U.S based weather maps, new licensed channels and many other features in the service package.”
- The extended subscription package can be purchased for $499.99 per year, and quarterly and monthly billing is also available.
