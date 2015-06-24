Christie AutoStack Camera-Based Software

The What: Christie launched its new Christie AutoStack and AutoStack Premium camera-based software at InfoComm 2015 in Orlando, FL. The Christie AutoStack systems auto-calibrate, warp and blend Christie Twist enabled 3DLP projectors with unsurpassed accuracy, in under two minutes per projector. Unlike similar systems, Christie AutoStack and AutoStack Premium are integrated custom designed solutions that include software, camera, and lens.

The What Else: Christie AutoStack supports up to a 2-by-3 blended array of projectors that can be stacked for a total of 12 projectors. AutoStack Premium works on even larger screens, as long as the selected camera and lens combination ‘sees’ the entire projected area. They both support a variety of cameras and lens options, which are pre-calibrated as a pair to ensure maximum results. Christie AutoStack and Christie AutoStack Premium work in conjunction with Christie Twist, and support all M Series, J Series, Boxer, D4K and Roadie 4K 3DLP projectors.