Christie and USIS Systems at AppNexus

Christie and USIS AudioVisual Systems achieved success at AppNexus in creating additional space on a floor that includes both open plan office space and a basketball court.

Christie DS+6K-M projector at the AppNexus second floor space

AppNexus is a high tech company occupying three floors of office space on 23rd Street in New York City. As part of its culture, AppNexus holds employee motivational meetings called “Razzles.” Razzles include the use of Christie projectors and other tools to ignite excitement and motivate the team. At the end of a Razzle, employees can head from the fourth floor (where the Razzles are held) down to the second floor where the basketball court is located to work off the day’s stress.

According to Todd Hutchins (CTS-D), chief technology officer, USIS AudioVisual Systems, AppNexus needed additional Razzle space. The answer was to equip the second floor - where the basketball court is located - with technology on par with the fourth floor Razzle space where three Christie DS+6K-M projectors are located, ultimately creating an extension of the fourth floor. This included the installation of one Christie HD10K-M projector- and the ability to do high-end video collaboration.

The fourth floor Razzle space with Christie projectors

“AppNexus is critical when it comes to the projected image and audio quality,” said Hutchins. “When they use the room for presentations, there may be 400 people in the space that connect between several floors, plus others from international offices.”

When it came time to make a decision on the projector requirements, USIS AudioVisual Systems turned to Christie to fulfill its projection needs.