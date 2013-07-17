AvaLAN Offers Government-Certified Encryption Technology

The What: AvaLAN Wireless Systems has debuted a high power industrial wireless product with government certified FIPS140-2 Level 2 encryption technology.

This new 1 Watt Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum wireless radio has combined innovative wireless technology with industry leading encryption to meet the needs of industrial customers who are looking for new ways to securely connect their network devices.

Many industrial programmable logic controllers (PLC) used in electrical smart grid, water and waste water, oil and gas, and other applications need government certified encryption technology to secure their critical assets. Today’s cyber security threats are real and need to be addressed with products like the new AvaLAN Wireless solutions that are designed to protect critical infrastructure.

The What Else: The AW900FS is a secure industrial wireless Ethernet and serial radio uses the latest in FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology to deliver long range, high speed wireless networking with government validated data security. AvaLAN have incorporated a hardware encryption module within our wireless radios that has been validated to FIPS 140-2 Level 2 to allow you to create a FIPS-validated secure private network.