Mitsubishi Offers PR for Partners Program

Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. has revealed its PR for Partners Program, designed to support its dealers with free public relations services provided by its media relations partner, Lionheart Communications.

"We understand that many of our dealers may not have dedicated public relations functions in their marketing departments, so we’re offering the services of our public relations representative, Nancy Napurski of Lionheart Communications, free of charge," said James Chan, vice president of marketing, Mitsubishi Electric.

Lionheart Communications is poised to help dealers with media outreach and other public relations services related to their Mitsubishi success stories as well as act as an adjunct to internal public relations and marketing teams. Outreach can include local and national media in audio/visual, education, digital signage and home theater publications, blogs, and associations, among others. Lionheart can also assist with other Mitsubishi-related marketing activities, including strategic counsel, application story development and press release creation and distribution.

"As a part of our marketing team for over ten years, Nancy is a valuable asset to Mitsubishi Electric," Chan said. "She has excellent relationships with editors, reviewers, writers and reporters that is a benefit to us as well as our dealers."