Telemetrics Offers Low-Profile Camera Track and Trolley

- Telemetrics' new TeleGlide Camera Track Systems feature a re-designed low profile trolley and track to minimize space requirements. Telemetrics says the system is ideal for applications including studio and indoor sporting event production, as well as conference rooms for teleconferencing.
- Key Features Include:
- Fixed platform trolley increases stability
- Track frame constructed of easily-assembled lightweight aluminum components and steel rods for bearing contact
- Fully servo-controlled system permits location feedback for accurate pre-set positioning and repeatable motion control
- Soft electronic end stops help ensure professional operator-like moves
- Straight-track system can be floor or ceiling mounted
- Custom lengths and cable management systems available
- Support up to a 240 pound payload capacity
- Maximum speed of one foot per second
- Seamlessly compatible with all Telemetrics Pan/Tilt Heads, Extendable Camera Mounts, Telescoping Camera Mounts and Control Systems
• Visit telemetrics.com