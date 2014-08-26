Chief Cleans Up AV Installs with New Accessories

Chief, an industry leader in AV mounting solutions, has released several accessories to help installers fully customize the new in-wall and above-ceiling storage solutions.
Chief has released several accessories to help installers fully customize the new in-wall and above-ceiling storage solutions.
- The Component Adapter Bracket (PACUNV1) enables secure attachment of AV equipment inside the in-wall box series (PAC525 and PAC526). No assembly hardware is required, as the products snaps the bracket into the existing wire tie anchor points. The adaptor is compatable with a variety of commonly specified AV components including popular scalers.
- For the above-ceiling storage solutions, Chief has 1RU Rack Mount Brackets (CMS1RU) and a Plenum Rated Fan Kit (CMSFAN). The brackets allow for mounting 1RU rack electronics in the 2x2 size enclosures. The fan kit provides 100 CFM of air movement for active cooling and works with both the 1x2 and 2x2 enclosures.
- Available since March, Chief's multi-depth in-wall boxes come in two sizes and feature:
- Break away edges to change the depth of the box in order to match either 3.5" or 2.5" studs (89 or 64 mm)
- Separate ordering if desired for box, flange and cover to match when pieces are actually needed in the field, and at no additional MSRP or list pricing cost (additional shipping may apply)
- Packaging that also serves as a wall template and temporary cover
- Easier knockouts
- Integrated universal zip tie anchor points
- The boxes come in black, while the flanges and covers can be ordered in black or white and are paintable to blend with any environment. They work with any dual stud wall mount.
- Chief's above ceiling plenum rated boxes were designed with an industry-first drop-down feature for easier access. Designers also maximized the column location within a tile space for less reliance on digital adjustments.
- Features of the new plenum rated boxes include:
- 1x2 and 2x2 sizes
- All the speed connect hardware needed for installation
- Ability to add power either in the box or facing the room
- A detachable power plate allows the electrician to pre-wire the area before box installation begins
- Passive cooling vents help with thermal management
- The ceiling boxes can hold 100 lbs (45.4 kg). This includes 50 lbs (22.7 kg) for the projector and up to 25 lbs (11.3 kg) per shelf. AV components can be loaded to the shelf before bringing it to the ceiling for further installation convenience.