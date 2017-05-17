Chief Bringing Outdoor Mounts to InfoComm

The What: Chief (booth 2600) has developed a new outdoor mount series designed to protect outdoor display investments. The new weatherproof ODM series will launch with two durable wall mount solutions.

The What Else: Chief’s outdoor mounts are made to withstand the effects of UV/sun exposure, rain, humidity, and ocean air. This prevents aesthetic problems like a chalky appearance to the metal or rust that can spread to damage the underlying architecture.

The ODMLT Tilting Outdoor Wall Mount can hold 175 pounds (79.4kg) and features Centris technology for plus-5 and minus-15 degrees fingertip tilt, GlideLock with kickstand to secure the display to the wall plate without tools and for easy cable connection, and padlock option for additional security. The ODMLA25 Articulating Outdoor Wall Mount has a 150 pounds (68kg) weight capacity and more than 20 inches (508mm) extension range for optimal viewing from many positions, Centris technology for plus-5 and minus-15 degrees of fingertip tilt, quick-connect interface for easy mounting, and padlock option.

The Bottom Line: Both mounts feature weatherproof design, including outdoor-rated finishing, galvanized plating and stainless steel hardware. They pair perfectly with many outdoor-rated displays for digital signage or outdoor living space applications.