Upstage Video Provides Mobile Video Support to Jimmy Kimmel

The marquis of the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles became the backdrop for a free concert in front of 10,000 people when Jimmy Kimmel booked back-to-back superstar guests Sir Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake on September 23 & 24. Upstage Video was front and center for the big event with their 10’x17’ Lighthouse R7 mobile LED screen.

Although the home viewers only got to see 2 performances from Sir McCartney, the crowd gathered on Hollywood Blvd was treated to a set of 13 additional crowd-pleasers including songs by The Beatles, Wings and a few solo songs. Timberlake performed a similar set of old and new with songs ranging from 2002’s “Cry Me a River” to his newest single, “Take Back the Night”.

The 10’x17’ Lighthouse R7 screen, which was featured on both television broadcasts, looked great to the TV audience and provided much needed video support to the huge crowd gathered from Orange Drive to Highland Ave. “This is the second time Upstage Video has supplied an outdoor mobile screen for Jimmy Kimmel,” said West Coast Sales Manager Ed Winquest. “We supplied the same mobile screen back in March when Dave Grohl and all-stars shut down the street promoting their documentary Spin City. On both occasions, the client was thrilled with the performance of the Lighthouse R7 and the streamlined look of the trailer. We look forward to our continued relationship with the Jimmy Kimmel Show.”