BICSI Forms New CALA District

BICSI, the association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry with information, education and knowledge assessment, has announced the formation of a new district.

The Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) District combines the existing BICSI Andean and Caribbean Districts and also includes Mexico, Cono Sur, Central America, and Brazil.

These areas share three languages: Spanish, Portuguese and English. With Spanish as a primary language for the area, the district will benefit from BICSI’s expansion into Spanish translations of curriculum, publications and communications. In addition, this newly formed district offers a stronger industry foundation to each of the areas within.

“Combining these districts and communities into a single larger district will add stability to the membership and position the district for growth to achieve region status,” said Michael Collins, RCDD, CCNA, NCE, BICSI President-Elect and BICSI International Committee Chair.

BICSI Districts are formed when more than 100 members are active within the area. The CALA District’s membership is close to 300, with activity being led by District Chair Rick Ciordia, PE, RCDD, RTPM(i), DCDC, and District Secretary Nelson Farfan, RCDD.

BICSI will be hosting three upcoming conferences in the district: the 2012 Caribbean Spring Conference, which will be held April 26 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; the 2012 BICSI Andean Conference, held May 9-10 in Bogota, Colombia; and the 2012 Caribbean Fall Conference, held November 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The CALA District joins the ranks of other BICSI districts including South Pacific, Japan, India and Middle East/Africa. Other international areas working toward district status include Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. BICSI Regions, which are comprised of more than 500 members, include Canada, Europe, U.S. North-Central, U.S. Northeast, U.S. South-Central, U.S. Southeast and U.S. Western.