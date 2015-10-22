CEI Announces New Sales and Marketing Vice President

Broadcast, audio-visual, and multimedia system integrator CEI has promoted Michael R. "Spike" Jones to vice president, sales and marketing.

Michael R. "Spike" Jones

Jones brings 34 years of industry experience to his new role and an in-depth understanding of broadcast, AV, and media IT technology that will help drive and shape CEI's expanding business. He will be responsible for the direction and strategy of CEI's growing sales and marketing teams and for driving new revenues to help achieve the company's business objectives.



"Spike has been a key member of CEI since 2011 and has made tremendous contributions to the growth and success of our company," said Lawrence Brody, president and CEO at CEI. "In his new role, Spike will continue to expand the aims of the company and take us into new areas of growth."



Spike joined CEI four years ago, serving as associate vice president, business development. Prior to CEI, Mr. Jones was senior director, business and solutions development, for the Canadian integrator AZCAR. Previously, Spike held positions with the media and entertainment group at Marconi Communications (formerly Fore Systems) developing global, broadband video networks for broadcast, military, and government clients. Jones won an Emmy for his contribution to the 2000 NBC Olympics engineering team in Sydney, Australia.



"I am excited about the opportunity to lead CEI's sales and marketing teams in this remarkable time of advancing media technology," said Jones. "The transition to high-performance IP infrastructures for both broadcast and AV is accelerating, making the tremendous depth of CEI's system design and implementation teams especially valuable to our customers. I can't think of a more exciting time in our industry than now."