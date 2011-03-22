Auction 4 Audiology Supports Hearing Research

Chicago, IL--The American Academy of Audiology Foundation (AAAF) will be providing one-of-a-kind signed guitars and other unique music memorabilia from Dave Matthews, Coldplay, and other artists for bidding during Auction 4 Audiology.

The auction will feature a one-of-a-kind Martin acoustic guitar with hand-drawn artwork by Dave Matthews.

Proceeds from the sale of these musical items support a cause that’s especially relevant to the music industry: musicians’ hearing health. The Auction 4 Audiology will be open for online bidding from March 28 to April 9.

Among the items music fans can click and bid on are Fender electric guitars signed by Jewel, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, O.A.R., REO and Styx, and Steve Winwood, plus a growing assortment of other autographed items.

The collection is highlighted by three rare pieces: a framed Coldplay gold record, signed by the band, a Zildjian cymbal signed by the Dave Matthews Band, and a one-of-a-kind Martin acoustic guitar with hand-drawn artwork by Dave Matthews. The items can be viewed online at biddingforgood.com/auction4audiology.

This exclusive cache of memorabilia was collected and donated by AAAF board member and doctor of audiology, Michael Santucci. Dr. Santucci is president and founder of Sensaphonics, makers of custom in-ear monitors for touring musicians and a company dedicated to the preservation of hearing.