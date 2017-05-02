CEC Receives BICSI Presidential Eagle Award

Systems and technology integrator CEC has received BISCI’s annual Presidential Eagle Award for its BICSI Authorized Training Facility (ATF).

Accredited since 2015, CEC’s ATF offers training on the proper methods for installing data, voice, and video cabling in commercial buildings to CEC staff as well as customers and other industry professionals.

“Two years ago, CEC envisioned a program that allowed people to develop in their career through levels of certification,” said Brian Morrow, director of PMO and BICSI certified trainer. “We now have a program that not only trains on best practices, it empowers participants with the resources to find answers for the rest of their career.”

“The BISCI Authorized Training Facilities embody the criteria of the Presidential Eagle Award ensuring the highest degree of excellence for BICSI training,” said BICSI president Brian Ensign, RCDD, NTS, OSP, RTPM, CSI. “It is important to recognize all they have done for BICSI and the information and communications technology (ICT) cabling installation industry.”

The Presidential Eagle Award is presented to individuals who have exhibited leadership, sacrifice, faith in the BICSI association, and dedication to the industry.