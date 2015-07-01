CEC Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for the Fourth Year

Technology and systems integrator CEC has landed on The Channel Company’s CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the fourth year in a row.

Formerly known as the VAR 500, the Solution Provider 500 list ranks the top revenue-generating technology integrators in the United States and Canada. CEC placed No. 359 in the annual ranking of the most accomplished partners in the technology channel.



“CEC is privileged to be named for a fourth time to the Solution Provider 500 list,” said Jim Anderson, director of IT at CEC. “Being named No. 359 on a list of 500 national technology integrators is a direct result of our dedicated staff, their knowledge and expertise, and their ability to understand customers’ challenges and apply the right IT solutions to solve them.”



Each year, the list spans eight categories, from hardware and software sales to managed IT services. Solution providers such as CEC are ranked based on revenue as determined by IT product and services sales during 2014.



“The companies represented here are truly dedicated to the needs of customers today," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "With an evolving IT landscape, this prestigious list serves as a valuable industry resource to help vendors navigate the solution provider community and identify the best partners for their business. We congratulate the featured solution providers for their forward-thinking approach to solutions sales and look ahead to their continued success.”