CEC Adds New Location in Wisconsin

The CEC Office in Milwaukee

Communications Engineering Company (CEC), a systems and technology integrator with locations in the Midwest has opened its third location in Wisconsin. In order to serve the growing customer base and expand its footprint, CEC opened an office in the Milwaukee metro area on July 1.

The new office, located on Rockwood Drive in Waukesha will provide service to Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. CEC solutions available to customers in this market include technology design, implementation, and service of audio/video, fire and security, healthcare, and IT.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced significant growth and customer interest in the Milwaukee area,” said Matt Dlouhy, CEO, CEC. “The addition of this location will allow us to provide better service to the area as well as support our clients with multiple locations.”

CEC now has eight offices in the Midwest, located in the following Iowa and Wisconsin metro areas: Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, Des Moines, Dubuque, Green Bay, Madison, Milwaukee, Quad Cities, and Waterloo.