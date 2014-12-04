CCS Returns to Houston

CCS Presentation Systems, one of the largest integrators of audiovisual equipment in the U.S., will open a new office in Houston, Texas. The office will be managed by Ben Pickrel, president of CCS Presentation Systems in Texas. Pickrel has eighteen years experience in the Houston audiovisual industry and extensive experience working with architects, consultants, general contractors, and end users to select, integrate, and support audiovisual systems and unified communication systems.



Ben Pickrel

“Our goal is to develop and maintain long term partnerships with customers by providing exceptional value added services,” said Pickrel. “The CCS Texas team will be focused on designing, implementing, and supporting innovative communication solutions and providing exceptional service allowing our customers to focus on their business.”

CCS Texas will customize solutions to match a client's specific business requirements to achieve strategic goals. The process includes advising on product selections, establishing enterprise standards and achieving overall ROI of technology systems.

Using this benefits-driven approach, along with their design/build and long term management philosophy, CCS Texas will help clients improve performance across their AV and IT networks and will help clients drive action and improve efficiency by streamlining technologies and standards.