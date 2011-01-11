Intelix Discontinues Mic Mixers

Middleton, WI--Intelix announced plans to discontinue their mic/line mixing product line effective March 1, 2011. The move comes after announcing 40 percent growth in 2010, including strong gains in the digital signage and digital AV routing markets.

“Intelix has a deep history and intimate understanding of the audio-visual industry,” explained Mike Konkle, Intelix CTO. “We were one of the pioneers in matrix mixing, we developed the original remote monitor mixing system, and we led the charge in HDMI product development for the commercial market. The key to our success continues to be understanding needs and developing top-quality solutions. We’re confident the most pressing opportunity lies in HDMI and digital AV signal routing, and we are diverting most of our resources to adequately serve the industry.”

Intelix released their first mic/line mixing product in 1995—the VC Series—which was one of the original mixers to incorporate VCA-based volume adjustment. Shortly thereafter, Intelix’s most popular mixer—the MC Series—debuted, providing dual-bus 11x2 mixing to the commercial AV, studio, and broadcast markets. The AMIX Series was Intelix’s third release, offering automixing and remote control.

“Our mic/line mixers have been a standard in high-quality installations for over a decade,” said Cameron Smith, Intelix national sales and marketing manager. “We never sacrificed audio quality or performance, and we always placed solid-engineering first. Unfortunately, more and more installations require price over quality—that’s not Intelix.”

By moving away from mic/line mixer manufacturing, Intelix will place more focus on their HDMI and digital routing solutions. In 2010, Intelix won several awards for their HDautobahn System, which is the industry’s first product to combine HDMI switching with twisted pair extension, coax extension, and analog upscaling/format conversion in a single system. SVI, CustomRetailer, and EH Publishing all honored the Intelix package for allowing legacy equipment to be integrated into an HD network and dynamically managing HDCP negotiation and signal bandwidth, thereby guaranteeing HDMI extension over long distances.

“The bottom-line is that Intelix is experiencing record growth and tremendous demand,” continued Cameron Smith. “By moving away from mic/line mixer manufacturing, we will have more resources to dedicate to engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and supporting our other products. Our goal is to bring the same innovation and quality that put our mic/line mixers on the map into our digital solutions.”

Intelix announced plans to debut several new products at the upcoming Integrated Systems Europe and Digital Signage Expos, including additional solutions for distributing HDMI over coax cable and extending twisted pair cable lengths.