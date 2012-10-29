CAYIN Rolls Out Next-Gen Digital Signage Server

CAYIN Technology has unveiled a new generation of compact digital signage server, CMS-40. The hardware upgrade of the new server largely improves system performance and notably increases operational efficiency, according to the company.
- CAYIN CMS content management servers are full-featured, web-based digital signage servers. They are bundled with hardware and software for player management, content update and central scheduling. The new generation server, CMS-40, largely upgrades hardware capabilities and further elevates management efficiency.
- “It is the perfect timing to release the new server,” said Ravel Chi, vice president of CAYIN Technology. “With more successful pilot run of digital signage deployments, many projects expand the scale of digital signage network, increasing the need of powerful servers.”
- The new CMS server upgrades its processor and can manage more media players. One CMS-40 entry-level server can control twice the amount of media players, a maximum of 80 SMP players, simultaneously.
- “This new release is also aimed at better multitasking performance,” Ravel noted. “CAYIN is seeking to deliver a balance between efficient player management and high-quality video streaming.”
- The new CMS server speeds up download of large multimedia files and ensures smooth server operation. CMS-40 can also work as a streaming server to broadcast live streaming videos, such as live shows, sport games, and TV news, over the digital signage network. Besides having a composite connector, this new model adds the S-Video connection to provide better quality.
- Under client-server architecture, CMS servers assist administrators in controlling digital signage networks remotely and provide reliable message delivery to SMP media players scattered over different locations. The server truly offers an optimum solution for users to manage a self-hosted digital signage network.