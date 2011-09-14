Crestron Adds Mobile Pro for Android

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron today announced that the Mobile Pro G Control App for Android, the latest addition to its Mobile Pro line, is now available.

The Crestron control app turns any Android device into a fully functional Crestron touch screen, allowing homeowners to control lighting, thermostats, entertainment, security systems, and other connected systems from virtually anywhere, anytime. With the addition of the new Android app, Crestron expands its open platform even further, giving end users the versatility to control their homes however they want.

“Whether you own an Apple or Android smartphone or tablet, there’s a Crestron mobile control solution to accommodate you,” said Crestron VP of technology, Fred Bargetzi. “We’re committed to keeping our customers on the cutting edge by offering the solutions that bring the latest, most popular technology into their lives. Our new App for Android is just the latest example of that commitment.”

Crestron’s family of Mobile Pro apps transforms Apple and Android mobile devices into portable remote controls for Crestron and Prodigy whole home automation systems. Homeowners can control multiple locations, such as a primary residence, vacation home, and office, from the single application. The intuitive graphical interface provides real-time status of room temperatures, audio volume and metadata including album, song and artist, shade positions and lighting levels.

“We continue to develop technology and provide convenience and flexibility to homeowners,” Bargetzi said. “Our open platform supports a variety of standard operating systems so homeowners are familiar and get the same control from various devices such as a PC, MAC, iPad, Android and Crestron touch screens.”