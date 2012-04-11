Peavey Donation Aids Military Medical Center

Peavey has donated loudspeaker enclosures to the Steven Sillers Tunnel to Towers Foundation for use by Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, one of America's largest military medical centers.

John Ponte, director of the Steven Sillers Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said Peavey's donation allows them to help facilities like Walter Reed National Military Medical Center create events that provide relief for soldiers who are undergoing treatment, as well as for those who are in recovery.

"Providing entertainment relief for our servicemen and women is a longstanding and noble American tradition, and we're grateful to have the support of Peavey Electronics for these endeavors," said Ponte.

Walter Reed Army National Military Medical Center received the Peavey PR 12 loudspeaker enclosures in time for its annual Super Bowl-themed celebration. The Peavey speakers provided live-music sound reinforcement for hundreds of wounded warriors during the day of festivities.

"It is an honor to serve our troops in any way we can, and especially those who have endured great sacrifices in the defense of our country," said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics. "Peavey proudly supports the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces."