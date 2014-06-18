Casio Lamp-Free Projectors at InfoComm

- Casio America, Inc. will be at InfoComm 2014 with the recently introduced XJ-UT310WN LampFree Ultra Short Throw projector, and SLIM and Signature series. Casio’s projectors are powered by its LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source technology featuring LampFree, eco-friendly data projection that offers an overall lower total cost of ownership than traditional projectors. The products will be showcased at Casio’s booth, #C5120, at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 18-20.
- “We are thrilled to return to InfoComm again this year to showcase our latest generation of LampFree projectors to the industry,” said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “We are continuously making improvements to ensure that Casio’s LampFree projectors stay true to their promise, to deliver brightness while reducing total cost of ownership and remaining eco-conscious.”
- Now in its 5th generation, Casio’s LampFree projectors are manufactured at Casio’s Yamagata, Japan factory. Not only is Yamagata a Casio factory, it means Casio projectors are manufactured in Japan making them TAA compliant and can be GSA listed for government sales.
- Casio’s LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source combines a laser, a fluorescent element and LEDs to generate high brightness. This light source offers a 30 percent increase in LED light output for improved colors for Signature, SLIM and the new Ultra Short Throw in Casio’s portfolio. In addition, the LASER & LED HYBRID Light Source has an estimated 20,000 hour lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation.
- Casio’s LampFree projectors are also environmentally conscious. They are all mercury lamp-free, which eliminates concerns for the proper disposal of used lamps and mercury pollution. Since Casio began shipping LampFree projectors, it has eliminated 15 pounds of mercury from the global waste stream, which represents more than 300,000 projector lamps.
- Compared to traditional lamp-based projectors, Casio’s Signature projectors consume 1/3 less power per unit and eliminate the need for expensive projection lamps that often need replacement. Power consumption with the brightest setting is only 180 watts and eco modes can reduce power consumption up to 50 percent.
- Primarily designed for the education market where Ultra Short Throw projectors are becoming the standard, the XJ-UT310WN offers WXGA resolution and required connectivity plus a suite of application tools which easily integrate today’s mobile technology into the classroom. Casio’s new XJ-UT310WN has a brightness up to 3100 lumens and an ultra short throw ratio of 0.28:1.
- The XJ-UT310WN is available now with an MSRP of $1,999.99 and available for purchase through Casio’s National Pro AV dealer network and authorized distributors. An optional wall mount (YM-80) is also available with a MSRP of $249.99.
- The SLIM series of LampFree® projectors weighs in at only five pounds and measure 1.7 inches thick, making them ideal for presenters on the go. The Signature series projectors, geared for the education and corporate markets, are equipped with 2 GB of built-in memory and allow many file formats, such as PDF and QuickTime, to be stored in the projector for quick and easy playback. They can also display content from a PC by connecting the projector and PC through a USB cable, and include video, computer and HDMI inputs.
- The latest introductions in the SLIM and Signature series provide remote operation capable through Crestron Roomview, Intelligent Brightness Control, wired LAN projection and MobiShow, which enables users to make presentations wirelessly via any smartphone, computer or other mobile device equipped with wireless LAN capabilities. Each model is fitted with a fully connectable interface, including three
- types of video and audio inputs, as well as HDMI, RGB and RS-232C terminals.
- The new SLIM lineup of projectors is available now with an MSRP starting at $969.99 and the new Signature models are available with a MSRP starting at $919.99. Both series are offered through Casio’s national Pro AV dealer network and authorized distributors.
Topics