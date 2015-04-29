Casio EcoLite Lampfree Projector

The What: Casio America, Inc. has added a new introductory model to its portfolio of projector offerings. The EcoLite XJ-V1 projector provides educators and business professionals with the ability to enjoy many of the benefits of Casio's LampFree projectors in a budget friendly package.The What Else: EcoLite is powered by Casio's fifth generation LASER & LED Hybrid Light Source technology. This LampFree light source combines a laser, fluorescent element, and LEDs to generate high brightness and a 20,000 hour estimated lifespan with minimal brightness degradation and continuous operation. It also provides a 30 percent increase in LED light output, thus offering a greater increase in color spectrum when compared to a mercury lamp. Casio's LampFree projectors consume half the amount of power per unit than traditional lamp-based projectors. Power consumption with the brightest setting is only 180 watts and eco modes can reduce power consumption up to 50 percent. Casio's LampFree technology also eliminates the need to replace expensive and hazardous mercury lamps which makes them cost effective and safer for the environment.



The Bottom Line: Casio's EcoLite XJ-V1 projector features a throw ratio of 1.54-1.7: 1, produces 2700 lumens of brightness, and boasts XGA (1024 x 768) resolution which is suitable for displaying content from video and computer sources. The EcoLite features inputs for RGB and HDMI and includes a Variable audio output for external audio.