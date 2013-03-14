Case Review: Translational Research Institute for Metabolism and Diabetes

Client: Translational Research Institute (TRI) for Metabolism and Diabetes, Orlando, FL

Challenge: Housed in a new 37,000-square-foot facility that opened in early 2012, TRI is dedicated to the study of obesity, metabolism, diabetes, and the metabolic origins of cardiovascular disease. As the public focal point and centerpiece for their new facility, TRI sought a bold and contemporary method to inform their visitors and researchers about the institute’s research mission.

Solution: The goal was a 6-foot high by 5-foot wide video wall to be installed above the staircase in the main lobby, and purpose-built for interactive ease-of-use by the facility’s staff and tour guides. With RGB Spectrum’s MediaWall 2900 at the core, the project was completed in mid-April 2012, and is now used regularly by Dr. Smith, the institute’s founder.

Integrator: Sound Stage of Winter Park, FL, www.soundstageinc.com

Details: Overall, RGB Spectrum’s MediaWall 2900 allows users to create video content in a seamless environment and manipulate that content as required — anywhere across the wall’s array of displays — and this inherent flexibility proved to be key to TRI’s decision. Using the RGB system, TRI has an unending palette of creative visual alternatives that can change regularly based on the institute’s messaging needs.

Several additional key features factored into TRI’s decision. The MediaWall 2900 accepts both digital and analog signals, with the ability to place windows anywhere on the video wall — even across the display’s mullion lines. This allows content from synchronous players to be used, plus content from iPad and Apple TV applications. During installation, setting up the wall and creating various layouts was easy, which in turn allowed the Sound Stage integration team to minimize programming and configuration time.

From a configuration standpoint, TRI’s video sources consist of three 720p media players, two computer inputs (running at 1920 x 1080), live TV, and the Apple TV player. Using the MediaWall 2900, these units are routed to the windows on the array of NEC 46-inch LCD displays. Overall control is provided by AMX, using a 5-inch graphic touchscreen specifically programmed for TRI.

Providing a cost-effective solution, Sound Stage combined the processing power of the MediaWall 2900 with the internal scaling and signal distribution capability of the NEC monitors, resulting in a 30-monitor wall with only a four-output video wall processor.

Contact: RGB Spectrum, www.rgb.com