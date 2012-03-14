Calibre UK sees True Colours

Calibre UK has announced that True Colours, a technical division of Midwich, will be distributing their HQView range of video processors, scalers, switchers and convertors throughout the UK market.

The HQView range of processors, switchers, scan convertors offer full image processing support for seamless blending, warping and more. Combining HQV™ algorithms and hardware and firmware from Calibre UK, the HQView range offer high image quality and flexibility for corporate AV, professional and broadcast applications.

Comprising twelve different compact or IU rack mountable models, the HQView line-up offers the integrator a wide range of input types and configurations, ranging from component and composite/YC to 3G- SDI and with output resolution up to 1080p/WUXGA over DVI/HDMI. Customers can select between operating in low- latency or highest image-quality modes, with Picture-In-Picture (PIP), Picture- and-Picture (PAP) and Picture-on-Picture (POP) output all possible.



The True Colours dedicated training centre is located in Crowthorne, UK.Commenting about the latest addition to the True Colours portfolio, Andrew Rothery, Product Specialist at True Colours says, “The Calibre UK range gives us an even wider product range to cover all bases. The product range is made up of several different products and levels offering cost effective solutions through to solutions for complex projects.

“As part of our commitment to the brand we are also pleased to announce that we are able to offer demonstration facilities showcasing both the HQView320 and HQView520 products at our dedicated Training centre in Crowthorne.”



Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK

Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre UK, says, "The UK is a very important market for Calibre UK and it’s a wonderful achievement to appoint such a high quality distributor in our home territory! True Colours is very well respected in the marketplace for their specialist systems knowledge, educational programmes and customer support. They are perfectly positioned to offer ourHQView product range to the UK market."For more information: www.true-colours.net

www.calibreuk.com