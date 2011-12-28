Digital Signage Best Practices Guide Online

David Keene– The Digital Edition of our long-awaited third annual issue of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide is online, at www.digitalsignageweekly.com. I’ve brought together the country’s top experts to cut through the hype and offer real, practical insight into what works in this rapidly growing but still relatively new market.

We’ve moved beyond the pilot programs, beyond just hanging flat panels in a public venue and scrambling to push some content out. There is now enough mileage on major rollouts to know what is working. And there is no better group of analysts and major players in the trenches of both digital signage and DOOH (Digital Out of Home– the ad industry term for digital signage as an ad or marketing or merchandising tool either in-store or in public spaces.)

I can’t imagine a more qualified and prestigious group of contributors to the Guide, with in-depth analysis of Metrics for Digital Signage and DOOH; Hardware for a Content-Rich Industry; and Content, Content Management, and Deployment Expertise. They are:

